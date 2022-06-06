Falguni and Shane Peacock are the new favourites with our stars, it seems! After Priyanka Chopra Jonas chose them to design her wedding recent attire, their popularity multiplied by ten folds and there has been no looking back for them ever since. And their popularity isn’t just restricted to B-town. Recently famous Telugu and National Award-winning actress, Keerthi Suresh chose their design for one of her promotional events. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

It was a classic, heavily embellished per-draped saree designed by the designer duo. Keerthi with her stylist, Archa Mehta chose this stunning design during the movie promotions of her last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was a rose gold saree that Keerthi paired with delicate earrings. With highlighted cheeks, glossy lips, shimmery eyes, well-defined brows and hair styled in soft waves completed her look further.

Keerthy Suresh and Jacqueline Fernandez

Keerthy Suresh and Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Since Keerthy’s look was very recent, we were instantly reminded of her when Bollywood babe, Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out wearing similar attire. The Dishoom actress is currently in Abu Dhabi to attend the IIFA awards with the rest of the Bollywood brigade. Jackie’s saree by the same designer was very similar albeit in a different shade. The actress further accessorised her embellished saree with delicate earrings. With blushed cheeks, warm brown lips, subtle eye makeup and hair styled in a messy bun, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Mouni Roy, Which 'Brahmastra' Actress Nailed Her Red Organza Saree Better?

Now since we have elaborated on each of their looks, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it Jacqueline Fernandes or Keerthy Suresh? Drop your answers on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

