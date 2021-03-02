Bollywood's new favourite, Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday on March 2. And while we believe his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani will have tons of surprises planned for him, let's grab the opportunity to sing in few praises for him. Besides his incredible dancing skills and mind-boggling action videos, Tiger is also a smart dresser who has his own way of making his presence felt on the red carpet. Though he won't necessarily pick a tuxedo for all his outings, Shroff Jr sure knows how to make some dapper appearances while sweeping us off our feet. Ganpath Part 1: Tiger Shroff Is All About That Swag in the New Teaser Poster (Watch Video).

There are days when Tiger can simply pick a shirt with a pair of jeans and still look handsome. And then there are nights when the actor is dressed in smart formals and is among the best-dressed ones on the occasion. We have personally admired this young sensation who comes across as a soft-spoken, down to earth human and there's hardly any department wherein he disappoints. As the Baaghi boy gets ready to cut his birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of his best dapper moments. Join us while we admire him. Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Perfect Washboard Abs in Recent Pool Picture.

When Was the Last Time Casual Looked Go Good?

Mr Cool!

Mr Right in White

Hey Handsome!

Loving this New Student

The Art of Dressing in Black

The John Wick of Bollywood

Leaving aside his personal closet and discussing his professional moves, the actor will be next seen in Ganpath, an actioner by Vikas Bahl. He also has Heropanti 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala and the remake of Rambo by Rohit Dhawan. With a line-up of exciting movies, we look forward to witnessing his action avatar once again.

