Tina Datta is popularly known for portraying the character Ichcha and Meethi in the TV show Uttaran. She was later seen in the mythological show Shani and Daayan, a supernatural horror series. But you’d be amazed to know that Tina had started to act when she was just five. She had reportedly acted in the serial titled Sister Nivedita and later even started featuring in films. Well, today she is a popular face in the small screen industry. Bold In Black: Uttaran Fame Tina Datta Raises the Bar Higher in a Sexy Black Ensemble.

The telly beauty has turned a year older today (November 27). Tina Datta celebrates her 30th birthday and all are pouring in tons of wishes across social media platforms for the stunning actress. Besides impressing the audience onscreen, even off screen she has left an impressive remark. Her sizzling hot pictures have often set the internet on fire. On the occasion of Tina’s birthday, let’s take a look at those seven pictures of her that set hearts racing. These ravishing looks of Tina are unmissable! Tina Datta Goes Topless for a Bold Photoshoot, View Hot Pics of Indian TV Actress That Will Make You Say ‘Ichcha From Uttaran, Is That You?’

Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Hottie On A Hot Sunny Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Flaunting Toned Body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

SEXY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Slaying In Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

WOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Killing It With That Smile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Ain’t she an absolute stunner? We wish the gorgeous Tina Datta a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).