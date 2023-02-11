Television’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 will finally come to an end on February 12. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - are the top five finalists this season. So, who according to you will win BB16? Will it be the dignified Priyanka, genuine Shiv, real Stan, outspoken Archana or the mastermind Shalin? Well, it’s a tough call this year as all of them have given their best to the reality show. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Archana Gautam Dances to Sridevi's 'Hawa Hawai' Song (Watch Promo Video).

Having said that, as an avid viewer of Bigg Boss 16, I do have a feeling who will be crowned the winner this season. So, here’s the ranking of the finalists from top to bottom. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16 Winner Poll Results: Fans Predict Priyanka Chahar Choudhary As The Victor With Max Votes (View Pic).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Colors face Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been a strong headed and fearless contestant since day one on the reality show. In the BB house, even after getting mocked for her loud voice, the girl didn’t stop and always called a spade a spade. The best part about her personality is that she’s opinionated. Not to miss, her genuine connection with Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De and Tina Datta. She’s a winner in true sense!

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss Marathi winner, Shiv Thakare, manages to be on the second spot on the list, thanks to his smart gameplay on the show. He has been calm, fuss-free, task slayer and the first contestant to play with a ‘mandali’ strategy and come this far. In a nutshell, he has already played Bigg Boss before and knew the moves. Very chalakh bro!

MC Stan

Trust us, I never thought that MC Stan will make it to top five of BB16, but here he is wining hearts. A rapper by profession, Stan is most real contestant who played the game with utmost honesty by not getting into fights for the cam. Right from his friendship with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik to his shemdi liner, audiences love him for being raw on the show. Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Dalljiet Kaur Appeals Fans to Vote for Ex-Husband Shalin Bhanot (Watch Video).

Archana Gautam

No one knew Archana Gautam before she entered BB16, but now the whole India adores her. Even though she created the most ruckus on the reality show, she still managed to create a mark due to her muhfat nature. She is the 'joker' of the season, who entertained everyone. PS: she was kicked out of the show for hitting Shiv, but makers brought her back for TRP.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot can be called the mastermind of the season who played with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta’s emotions to make a spot for himself in top five. From churning a love story with Tina to playing the innocent guy card via his antics, he indeed played the game supremely well.

That’s it, guys! So, who do you think will lift the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the comment section below.

