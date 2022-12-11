Bigg Boss 16 will soon witness Shain Bhanot in a fix as Tina Datta will make a comeback in the show. As Sreejita De makes an entry and Tina is eliminated, Shalin is seen gossiping about Tina to Sreejita that he would never entertain Tina and that he does not even plan to call her outside the house. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Is Back After Eviction, Exposes Shalin Bhanot's Ugly Game (Watch Video).

Just then, Tina appears on the screen and Shalin is given a task. He has an option to save Tina by sacrificing Rs 25 Lakhs of the price money. A shocked Shalin boasts that he will give the amount to whosoever loses by his decision and brings on the opportunity. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Roots for Priyanka Choudhary's Win While Getting Evicted From the Show (Watch Video).

Checkout the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As Tina enters the house, she is greeted by one and all. When Shalin comes forward, Tina sarcastically greets him and tells him that he wanted her out of the house but she is still there. With Tina’s entry, it will be interesting to see how Shalin now strengthens his game given that she has hears Shalin back biting about her to Sreejita.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).