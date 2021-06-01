Both Ichcha and Tapasya have come a long way in the last decade. Oh, we meant the actors Tina Datta and Rashami Desai who played these memorable roles in daily soap Uttaran, which BTW is the third most longest-running Indian television series of Colors TV. The actors who wooed TV audiences' hearts with their desi sari-clad avatars are heating up the social media platforms with their bold and glamorous looks. We saw Rashami Desai look hot AF dancing to Cardi B's "Up" song, and now Tina Datta posted her topless pictures in her attempt to 'heat up the temperatures'!

The 29-year-old actress and model took to Instagram, wherein she enjoys 2.6 million followers, to share her superhot topless photos from her recent photoshoot. Shedding all inhibitions for this raunchy shoot, Tina stripped down to her high-waist multi-coloured panties. The Uttaran star gives her fans a good view of taut naked back in a series of aesthetically shot snaps. In some of the pics, Tina also sports tinted sunnies to add more glamour to her sultry look. Tina Datta Goes Bold and Badass: Posing with Nude Model to Rocking Thigh-High Slit Gown, Uttaran Actress Does it All.

Tina captioned her latest post as: "Mind if I heat up the temperatures? I thought the new month deserves a change! PS This is a picture that was edited but I think if you are comfortable in your skin, its all ok....Remember do what makes you comfortable without worrying about what others think! [sic]"

Check Tina Datta Go Topless in New Photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Tina Datta continues to explore the digital world on the work front and enjoys her new role as a social media personality. She was last seen on TV in 2021 for the reality-television show Bigg Boss 14, where Tina had made a guest appearance for the celebration of 12 years of Uttaran.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).