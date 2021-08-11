Spanish beauty Úrsula Corberó turns a year older on August 11. She is better known as Tokyo from La Casa de Papel. On Money Heist, she is fierce, sassy, and hot, but in real life, she's a total sweetheart. However, if we specifically talk about her fashion sense, we do feel that Tokyo and Úrsula have similar tastes. First things first, if you scroll through the babe's Instagram account you will notice that her style is eccentric and over the top. Yes, she cannot settle for LESS when it's about fashion and her social media serves proof. Money Heist Season 4 Review: The Popular Spanish Netflix Thriller Returns for a Bloodier and Messier Season.

Úrsula's style is weirdly satisfying and stands out from the rest. And that's a great USP in the fashion scene. Right from tulles, leather, satin to something that's out of the box, the diva is a total rule-breaker. If you understand fashion, playing with fabrics and colours is risky, but trust her for always making a statement that's perfect. And as she celebrates her birthday today, we list 10 of her top style gems straight from the 'gram. So, let's get started. Money Heist – Part 5: Official Trailer of the Netflix Show to Be Out on August 2 (Watch Video).

Freaky Fashion Featuring Úrsula!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

ORANGE Is Stylish!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

The See-Through Neon Top Is Everything!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

Smooth Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

Fringes Are Always In!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

Dramatic Style Never Disappoints!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

Eleganza!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

Those Boots - SEXY!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

Hottie!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

Fierce Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Úrsula Corberó 🐣 (@ursulolita)

That's it, guys! These are some of the fashion fab pictures of the actress that are beautiful as well as daring. In a nutshell, her style is unique yet chic. Workwise, she will be seen as Tokyo in the final season of the super famous Money Heist. LatestLY wishes her a fantastic birthday. Keep rocking, girl!

