Spanish beauty 脷rsula Corber贸 turns a year older on August 11. She is better known as Tokyo from聽La Casa de Papel. On Money Heist,聽she is fierce, sassy, and hot, but in real life, she's a total sweetheart. However, if we specifically talk about her fashion sense, we do feel that Tokyo and 脷rsula have similar tastes. First things first, if you scroll through the babe's Instagram account you will notice that her style is eccentric and over the top. Yes, she cannot settle for LESS when it's about fashion and her social media serves proof.聽Money Heist Season 4 Review: The Popular Spanish Netflix Thriller Returns for a Bloodier and Messier Season.

脷rsula's style is weirdly satisfying and stands out from the rest. And that's a great USP in the fashion scene. Right from tulles, leather, satin to something that's out of the box, the diva is a total rule-breaker. If you understand fashion, playing with fabrics and colours is risky, but trust her for always making a statement that's perfect. And as she celebrates her birthday today, we list 10 of her top style gems straight from the 'gram. So, let's get started.聽Money Heist 鈥 Part 5: Official Trailer of the Netflix Show to Be Out on August 2 (Watch Video).

Freaky Fashion Featuring聽脷rsula!

ORANGE Is Stylish!

The See-Through Neon Top Is Everything!

Smooth Style!

Fringes Are Always In!

Dramatic Style Never Disappoints!

Eleganza!

Those Boots - SEXY!

Hottie!!

Fierce Fashion!

That's it, guys! These are some of the fashion fab pictures of the actress that are beautiful as well as daring. In a nutshell, her style is unique yet chic. Workwise, she will be seen as Tokyo in the final season of the super famous Money Heist. LatestLY wishes her a fantastic birthday. Keep rocking, girl!

