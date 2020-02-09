Valentine’s Day 2020 Dinner Date Style: Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Spark Off Those Sartorial, Playful and Chic Vibes.

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love is in the air and you have that romantic dinner date on the anvil! Valentine's Day and it's stereotypical red or pink hue may be overrated. But with changing times, fashion and its dynamic sensibilities have made way for other hues too. While one may want to flaunt that brilliant red or pink outfit, others may take to subtler hues or prints as their go-to vibes. With a plethora of options to choose from, this V-Day, steal a page from this lookbook that we have curated to render you stunning for that dinner date. A dinner date essentially demands a formal dressing or a playful one. Here's all that you need to do to get the dreamy dressy meets a relaxed vibe.

The key to nailing any style is being comfortable. Additionally, for a more formal occasion, adding a statement piece of jewelry or a quirky accessory as an ice breaker always helps. If you wear something short, it's critical to balance it out with long sleeves, the dramatic the better or a low heel. The much in vogue minimal makeup should seal the deal. Here is a closer look at the vibes to steal from.

Dresses To The Rescue

Get into the V-Day groove with a red one-shoulder blazer dress, a striped bold belt, strappy black stilettos, textured hair left open and nude makeup upped Alaya F's vibe.

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Alaya F

If you love off-shoulder dresses then Ananya Panday gives you the perfect outfit idea with a Rutu Neeva ensemble, strappy red stilettos, pulled back hair and subtle makeup.

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Ananya Panday

If statement sleeves are your thing then Shraddha's style is a steal. A short red dress teamed with a pair of ivory-toned Sophia Webster stilettos, a chic hairdo and subtle makeup seal her deal.

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Shraddha Kapoor

Ring in a rainbow-like Tamannaah Bhatia did wearing a 3D floral short dress by designer Akanksha Gajria teamed with neon pink pumps, textured waves, and pink lips.

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Tamannaah Bhatia

Flaunt that back like Katrina did in an open-back crepe mini dress by Alex Perry with metallic strappy stilettos, sleek hair and nude makeup. Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Katrina Kaif

Blazing It Up

Playful shimmery blazer dresses are a steal, Kriti Sanon demonstrates perfectly with one from Deme. Janhvi gives off a sleek vibe with her Fleur Du Mal blazer dress.

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Neon Love

Go neon chic like Ananya Panday did in Oh Polly or Sara did with a Nasty Gal skirt. Alia Bhatt Is Springtime Chic in Denim, Neon and Smileys!

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Love For Prints

Give the houndstooth print a spin, blaze it up just like Surveen Chawla did with her H&M separates and high boots.

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Surveen Chawla

Ananya gives her printed top a spunk with a matching skirt, color-blocked turquoise blue pumps and a side-swept hairdo. Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Ananya Panday in Printed Top

Bawse Lady

For all those experimental divas, ditch those dresses for a pantsuit just like Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Athiya Shetty.

Valentine's Day Dinner Date Style Ideas - Pantsuits

So which of these vibes would be your go-to this V-Day? Do let us know your favorite look. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such celebrity-inspired wardrobe ideas.