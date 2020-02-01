Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!

Kriti Sanon in Masaba Gupta dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As an industry outsider, this Delhi tech graduate has steadfastly aced her way up on the fashion charts with her spunk. She is helmed as a millennial style icon for a reason. With her stylist Sukriti Grover in tow, Kritu goes on to tap new style avenues, whether it’s for promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet or travel. Her carefully curated styles always evoke a wow. Her svelte frame, classic good looks, and a coy smile add to her stunning demeanor as Kriti does on to flit from one stunning style to another. Her go-to vibes are sleek, slick, neo-ethnic, laid back and boho-chic. Kriti Sanon gave conceptual fashion spin with Masaba Gupta's latest creation from her line, I Will Wear Out Plastic. Kriti attended Dinesh Vijan's party and gave the printed dress a sleek vibe with a belt, boots and a subtle beauty game.

Celebrity inspired styles do render a new lease of life to our otherwise mundane and boring wardrobes. Intent on pushing the style envelope, functional fashion got a snazzy update from Ms. Sanon and here is a closer look at her #OOTN. Kriti Sanon Shines, Smiles and Sparkles in Just a Deme Blazer!

Kriti Sanon

It was a black crepe stallion short dress by Masaba Gupta. A belt, black boots wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her vibe. Kriti Sanon, the Bohemian Chic Bridesmaid in Shivan and Narresh!

Kriti Sanon in Masaba Gupta dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon - Style Cheat Sheet

We love how Kriti styled this relaxed fit dress and gave it a sleekness with the belt. Ananya Panday Shimmers and Struts in All Flamboyance in a Playfully Feminine Sequin Dress!

Kriti Sanon in Masaba Gupta dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen as Parvati Bai in Panipat. She will be seen in the comedy-drama, Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi which is an adaptation of Samruoddhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! that narrates the life of a surrogate mother and is scheduled for a release in 2020.