Alia Bhatt Is Springtime Chic in Denim, Neon and Smileys!

Alia Bhatt is Summer Chic in Denim , Neon and Smileys (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Okay then! We have been missing our #GirlCrush Alia Bhatt for quite some time now. While we know has immersed herself in work, our irrevocable and irreversible LOVE for the Gen Z girl keeps asking for more. She dazed us with that ethnic chic Manish Malhotra ensemble at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Well, she made up for that day style spell with yet another stunning look. Alia Bhatt had us smiling and taking an instant liking to her breezy summer style featuring denim, neon and a whole lot of smileys. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia's chic vibe is infectious and a breath of fresh air! Well, leaving behind a hot trail with her sartorial and sophisticated influence is Alia Bhatt’s salient forte. She goes on to pull off a style coupe that features luxe designer wear, smart casuals, opulent red carpet ensembles and all things minimal and chic.

Relying on the mantra of sprucing up her looks every time she steps out, Alia Bhatt finds her footing firmly on the style grounds, courtesy fashion stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya. The duo too has understood the millennia’s persona and has created a niche style map. Here is a closer look. Alia Bhatt Checks Out Beau Ranbir Kapoor As He Gets Clicked At Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception.

Alia Bhatt - Springtime Chicness

Alia teamed a high waist light relaxed fit denim with a neon front knotted cropped top and a smiley printed cropped jacket. Sleek hair and nude makeup coupled with orange clear strappy sandals completed her look. Alia Bhatt Sets Fashion Goals By Sharing Her Off-Season Chic Look.

On the professional front, Alia has an interesting line of films. RRR, a Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Sadak 2, a sequel drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt to the 1991 film Sadak featuring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Brahmastra, the superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madame of a brothel in Kamathipura.