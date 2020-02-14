Valentine’s Day 2020: Kylie Jenner Picks a Red Hot Outfit As She Gets Ready for a V- Day Party

Kylie Jenner In Valentine’s Day Party (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner was dressed in red from head-to-toe for a Valentine's Day theme party hosted by her friend Stassie Karanikolaou's in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night (local time). According to E!News, the 22-year-old star donned a bold red Body By Raven Tracy ensemble to her friend's holiday bash and paired the look with a Judith Leiber lips purse. The reality TV star posted pictures of her outfit on Instagram, and wrote, "someone said there was a vday party. Vanity Fair Oscar Party Pictures: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and Others with Remarkable Outings from the Night.

"The theme-based party also had in attendance Kylie's brother, Brody Jenner, as well as rapper Chris Brown, DJ Diplo, American-Moroccan rapper French Montana, singer Madison Beer, and social media personality Olivia Jade. According to a source to E!News, Kylie arrived at the party around 11:30 p.m and by that time most of the guests arrived. She looked great while sporting a red jumpsuit and pulled back hair. Kylie Jenner Shares Super Hot Semi-Nude Pictures From Her Racy Photoshoot For Playboy Magazine (View Throwback Pics)

Kylie Jenner at Valentine’s Day Party

View this post on Instagram someone said there was a vday party♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

The insider went on to add that, "They kept it pretty calm and didn't play music loud. There were probably close to 100 people there."Actor Dylan Sprouse also attended the party and, as per the insider, the Disney star was seen taking pictures of photographers and "seemed to be in a great mood."