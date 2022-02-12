New Delhi, February 12: Valentine's Day, which is celebrated by sweethearts of all ages on February 14, is just around the corner.

One of the things about Valentine's Day is that there are myriad ways to celebrate it, and different cultures have developed their own traditions around it. In some parts of the world, it's also observed as an occasion for expressing love between family members and friends, rather than just for romantic couples.

Although it can be hard to find something that truly sums up your feelings for your special one, showering them with gifts is still a great way to say 'I love you'. However, most people often go for flowers and chocolates, but they are not enough.

So, to save you from all the stress of choosing the perfect gift and let you enjoy this celebration of love, we've rounded up a list of V-Day presents that balance thoughtfulness and budget.

1. Love Journal

The best Valentine's Day gifts aren't necessarily the most expensive ones. A little book of love notes isn't going to break the bank, but it will certainly leave a mark on his/her heart. Buy a journal and fill in the pages to create a personalised gift book that your loved one will want to read again and again.

You can fill each page with lines that describe something you love about them. You can be as cheesy or as romantic as you like but it's guaranteed to be one of the memorable presents your partner will ever receive.

2. Fitness Wearable

Whether or not your partner is into fitness, this Valentine's Day, gift them your care in the form of a fitness wearable or a smartwatch. Brands including Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Xiaomi offer affordable options that monitor their sleep, steps, and heart rate.

So for this Valentine's Day, surprise your partner by gifting them a fitness wearable that can help keep an eye out for the activities they do throughout the day.

3. Instant Camera

When you are with the one you adore, every moment is special and every moment counts. There's no better way to capture those memories to remember than through a polaroid camera. The instant cameras bring that raw feel of photography and those prints are so compact and amazing.

Pose, click, flip and voila, there's your printed moment. You can easily paste it up on the wall or add it to your photobook and cherish those memories for years to come.

4. Planters

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic absolutely reshaped our lives, and though it took us a lot of struggle, pain and time to adjust to the new normal, it also kind of made us more aware of our surroundings and nature.

Hence, this V-Day, gift your partner planters that will add an extra element of life to their house and transform the energy in the space.

5. Books

A good book is a better gift than candy and flowers combined, though books go great with chocolate and wine. Even if you are not able to determine the perfect book for your partner, think about the books that excite you the most. Or maybe even find one that the two of you can read together.

In totality, it's the personal touch that makes giving a book so fantastically special and even the Cupid would surely agree.

While celebrating Valentine's Day, it's important to understand that there are no rules. Ultimately, spending time with each other is what it's all about and if giving a gift is in your plans, we've got you covered with these options.

All in all, whatever you might do, if you have a romantic partner, just make sure you're on the same page to avoid any disappointments. Happy Valentine's Day!

