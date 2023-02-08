Valentine's Day is right around the corner and we bet you are searching for that hot outfit for your date night. Keeping the occasion in mind, it's only natural that you would want to red on this special day. It could be a mini dress or a maxi gown since anything and everything looks better in red, right? But if you are still wondering about which outfit will look good or how to style your attire the right way, then we might lend you a helping hand. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif, Who Nailed Her Simple Yellow Suit Better?

This Valentine's Day, take some essential style cues from our Bollywood beauties and get ready to slay on your date night. It could be Sara Ali Khan's bodycon dress or Janhvi Kapoor's playsuit but we bet these attires will win your heart definitely. All you need is an idea of how to style them right and you are all set to woo your man's heart. So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to find that perfect red outfit of your dream!

A Red Mini Dress Like Disha Patani's

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something Girly Like Kareena Kapoor Khan's Casual Outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something Powerful But Funky Like Alia Bhatt's

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Playsuit like Janhvi Kapoor's

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Bodycon Dress

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Little Red Dress

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Super Chic Dress

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

