Victoria Beckham, the singer turned fashion designer celebrates her birthday on April 17. While many envy her for having David Beckham by her side, she's also a remarkable woman who deserves all the praise for simply being who she is. A perfect English lady with a perfect family, she's a successful entrepreneur, a doting mother, and a loving wife. Victoria has lived a rather adventurous life and while she entered the fashion business to set up her own line, she was always a fashionista ready to slay. Time and again, she has proved how incredible her red carpet outings can be and if given a chance, we'd like to live her life for one day. Victoria Beckham Reveals That Her Son Romeo Took Her Help to Gain TikTok Popularity.

Victoria's fashion sense was always strong. She's a lady of substance who has always carried herself with so much confidence. While she gets her charming demeanour from being British, her stint as a musician makes her wild and edgy at times. For someone who introduced the world to Victoria's Secret fashion show, an event that will go down in the history for being remarkable, Mrs Beckham has managed to take the fashion world by storm - with her appearances and also with her designs. The more we say, the less it would justify her glory, so it's wise if we let the pictures do all the talking. Victoria Beckham Reveals She Stays Healthy by Drinking Red Wine and Tequila.

As Victoria Beckham gets ready to celebrate her big day this year, we take a look at some of her most powerful red carpet appearances.

Look How Smartly She Broke Her Monochrome Palette with Those Blue Heels

She Means Business!

Burgundy on Pink - a Smart Combination Indeed

As Bright as The Sun!

Again a Smart Colour Palette To Go With

Yellow Yellow Oh-So-Charming-Fellow!

There's Nothing To Hate About This Look!

Victoria and David are certainly a power couple of the west whose legacy will live on for years. Speaking of her singing career, there were reports that Spice Girls will reunite but Victoria had earlier denied being a part of it. Hopefully, the lady will have a change of heart this year. We're looking forward to that announcement. But until then, here's raising a toast to her incredible self. Happy Birthday, Victoria Beckham!

