Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is a natural style cynosure. With a penchant to infuse life into contemporary and traditional ensembles with equal and enviable elan, Manushi is always a delight. An Instagram following of 6 million is a worthy testimony to her fame. Manushi, with her versatile fashion arsenal, goes on to play dress up, touching upon humble homegrown labels and luxe international ones with equal fervour. A petite, toned frame, dimpled smile, lustrous long locks and a charismatic persona endear her immensely. A trained Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi will make that big, much-awaited silver screen debut with the period drama, Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. A throwback vibe of Manushi's featuring the good old checks caught our attention. Giving the ageless print a worthy contemporary update with a co-ord set from the home label, Spring Diaries Store, Manushi dripped chicness galore.

Every season, the checkered print makes its rightful claim and attains a worthy versatility in addition to ensuring a high impact and high glamour. Here's a closer look at how Manushi aced her checkered style moment. Prithviraj: First Look of Manushi Chillar As Princess Sanyogita Out in Akshay Kumar’s Period Drama.

Manushi Chhillar - Checkered Chicness

A checkered semi-formal set featuring a crop top and high waist flared pants were teamed with black pumps, wavy hair and subtle glam. Happy Birthday Manushi Chillar: 8 Fascinating Facts About the Former Miss World That You May Not Have Known.

Manushi Chhillar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prithviraj, an upcoming historical action drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house Yash Raj Films narrates the life of Chauhan king Prithviraj Chauhan essayed by Akshay Kumar while Manushi Chhillar essays the role of his wife Samyukta. The film was officially announced on 9 September 2019, which marked the occasion of Kumar's 52nd birthday.

