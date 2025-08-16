Tehran Movie Review: In one scene from Tehran, John Abraham’s ACP Rajeev Kumar tells an Israeli agent: "They kill yours. You kill theirs. I am no one to judge." This sets the tone for Arun Gopalan’s film, which attempts to maintain neutrality while dipping into geopolitics in Israel, Iran, and Palestine. Though it insists the hero’s mission is personal and detached from politics, the film cannot escape the moral weight of choosing neutrality amidst ongoing violence. ‘Tehran’ Trailer: John Abraham Leads This Spy Thriller Against Terrorism.

Even if Tehran avoids openly siding with Israel or condemning Iran, its struggle to balance neutrality feels awkward - especially when one of the countries depicted is currently accused of genocide and global arm-twisting. A moment showing 'Free Palestine' graffitied on a wall during a killing only underlines this discomfort.

'Tehran' Movie Review - The Plot

The film draws inspiration from the real 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats, one of which took place in New Delhi. While the actual incident saw no fatalities, Tehran adds a fictional victim - a young balloon-seller - to give its protagonist’s mission a personal edge. Rajeev Kumar (John Abraham), coerced into investigating the case, finds himself emotionally tethered to avenging a death that wasn’t truly his to carry.

RK and his Special Cell team discover Iranian involvement in the bombing, but political complications soon derail support. The Indian government, wary of jeopardising relations with both Iran and Israel, particularly due to an oil deal, distances itself. Left without official backing, RK heads to Tehran on an unsanctioned mission to track down mastermind Afshar Hosseini (Hadi Khanjanpour).

Despite supposedly being 'alone,' RK receives convenient support from allies: RAW agent Sheilaja (Neeru Bajwa), Israeli contact Tamir (Adam Karst), and even Mossad.

'Tehran' Movie Review - Problematic Geopolitics

Though the film deliberately avoids taking sides, it inadvertently frames Israel as the victim - a stance that, while historically accurate in depicting terrorist attacks against Israeli diplomats, feels uncomfortably softened given current realities. One particularly jarring scene features a Mossad agent tearfully recounting to RK how a rabbi was brutally murdered by Afshar and his family’s grief.

A Still From Tehran

While the actor delivers a compelling performance, the moment rings hollow against the backdrop of Israel’s widely documented atrocities in Gaza - massacres of children, systemic violence against women and men, and public celebrations of Palestinian suffering. This dissonance makes emotional engagement nearly impossible, even if the film’s realist approach is otherwise admirable.

'Tehran' Movie Review - A Slick Treatment

Tehran consciously rejects mainstream sensibilities, opting instead for the grounded aesthetic of films like Body of Lies or Syriana. The focus on realism over sensationalism doesn’t hinder the pacing or visual appeal; slick direction elevates action sequences, particularly a standout dockside shootout where RK guns down assailants in a tracking shot as he vaults over crates.

A Still From Tehran

The commitment to authenticity extends to language - long stretches unfold entirely in local dialects, with no Hindi, a bold choice that might alienate subtitle-averse Indian audiences. Yet this "international" polish comes at a cost: the film fails to forge an emotional connection. Despite high-stakes setups, it lacks the gripping tension essential to spy thrillers.

'Tehran' Movie Review - Missed Emotional Beats

The child's death serves as the film's emotional anchor – the catalyst for our hero's mission. A rare moment of genuine poignancy comes when the girl's younger brother touches her lifeless fingers at her deathbed. This fleeting scene offers a glimpse of humanity, but its impact is quickly lost amidst a confusing sequence of events, marred by clunky editing.

A Still From Tehran

The film fails to adequately develop RK's personal stake in the mission. Despite his vengeful intentions, he comes across as reckless and irresponsible – hardly the hallmark of a top secret agent. This is particularly evident when he and his team are careless enough to be captured on CCTV after eliminating two high-value targets. His single-minded pursuit of revenge also results in collateral damage, including two innocent deaths. As another character pointedly remarks, RK leaves "a slew of bodies in his wake" – an observation that resonates because the film never convincingly justifies his actions.

A Still From Tehran

When RK finally reaches Tehran to exact his vengeance, the emotional urgency has dissipated. The climactic confrontation with the villain feels rushed and unsatisfying, as does the film's last-minute attempt to inject patriotic sentiment. Major character deaths fail to land with the intended impact because the narrative never invests enough time in developing these figures.

'Tehran' Movie Review - The Performances

John Abraham's RK fits comfortably within the actor's established screen persona - stoic and physically imposing, yet offering no particular surprises. Neeru Bajwa benefits from substantial screen time, though the film frustratingly never clarifies her character's motivations for assisting RK. Madhurima Tuli, as RK's wife, is particularly underutilised. ‘Vedaa’ Movie Review: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s Gritty Action-Drama Is Let Down by an Abysmal Second Half!

I wonder what about her character convinced Manushi Chhillar to say yes to this film, which demands little from her beyond looking stoic as John’s sidekick. The supporting cast includes Alyy Khan, Dinkar Sharma, Quashik Mukherjee, and Elnaaz Norouzi, all of whom do their parts well enough. The international actors, however, shine brighter - particularly Hadi Khanjanpour and Adam Karst, who deliver standout performances.

'Tehran' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Tehran wants to be a smart, politically aware spy thriller but ends up caught between realism and emotional emptiness. Its sleek visuals and international polish cannot make up for underdeveloped motives, half-baked geopolitics (which also feel problematic), and a lack of genuine thrills. Tehran is streaming on Zee5.

Rating: 2.0

