Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26th in the United States and it celebrated the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibited the right to vote for US citizens on the basis of sex. It was on this day that the US constitution gave women their right to vote and it's an extremely integral part of US history. While there's no particular colour dedicated to celebrating this occasion, purple is internationally recognised as a colour to signify women. International Women's Day 2022: Know the Significance Of Purple Colour And Why People Wear Purple Dress For Celebrating The Special Day.

Over the years, purple has continued to be associated with women and their various historical moments. The colour not only stands for royalty but also for nobility, luxury, power, and ambition. And, it only makes it obvious that you wear purple on this day to mark the occasion. Especially these days when purple has become a favourite with designers, you have just another reason to flaunt it on this special day. This royal shade is tricky and not easy to find in everyone's wardrobe. So, if you're planning a shopping spree or need some helping hand in picking the right purple outfit to mark this significant day, we are here to solve all your queries. Women’s Equality Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day To Commemorate 1920 Adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution.

Go ahead and take a peek inside some of the best purple looks by our beloved Bollywood beauties. We bet you wouldn't be able to resist this shade from now on.

Taapsee Pannu's Purple Ethnic Kurti

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's Purple Paithani

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Traditional Purple Anarkali

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit's Royal Purple Saree

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami Desai's Purple Ethnic Suit

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This Women's Equality Day, don't forget to flaunt your shades of purple!

