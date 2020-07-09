You remember when Mia Khalifa shared with us via TikTok that she is getting a nose job done? Now, the filterless sexy bombshell is doing a nose reveal and her fans are pumped! Mia Khalifa has always been very open about her life with her family on social media. Right from the time, a hockey puck deflated her boobs to the getting a nose job. Moreover, she only gets creative and funny with her reactions. When Mia Khalifa was getting her nose done, she updated her fans about it in the most hilarious way. She chose to put up shots of her nose job on TikTok in the #IDidIt format on TikTok where she says, she won't do it but eventually, she does it. Pornhub queen got her nose job by Dr Deepak Dugar, who is a famous celebrity Rhinoplasty Surgeon.

In the latest post, she revealed her new nose with several pictures of her with and without the bandages and it is now going viral on social media. In her caption, she thanked the whole team of Dr Deepak Dugar and wrote, "NOSE REVEAL @deepakdugarmd has every video of my journey on his IGTV. We also sat down and talked about what I wanted / what was realistic for me, and we both agreed @scarlessnose™️ was the best option for me because I wanted to still look like myself, just with a softer more feminine version of my nose every day the swelling goes down more (and will continue to for the next year), but the results are already better than anything I could’ve imagined Thank you to you and your entire team, @deepakdugarmd!" Check Post:

Initially, she had expressed how she was kinda sceptical of the idea of reshaping her nose but ultimately got it done! In her captions, she promoted body positivity and urged people to love themselves. She wrote, "I’d never hide behind a tree. Don’t compare urself to anyone on the internet, ur beautiful THANK U, @deepakdugarmd. U changed my life! #ShaveItOff".

