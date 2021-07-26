As the wise Ms. Taylor Swift once said, "I come back stronger than a 90's trend," so do fashion trends! If you hold onto trends long enough, it will eventually come back into style. And lo and behold, Y2K fashion has become a mainstream trend once again!

Midriff-baring, butt-skimming ensembles amalgamate with blinding bling, bedazzled logos and slimmed-down cuts in shirts and dresses to create the definition of Y2K fashion. Think streetwear-meets-glamour, and you're in the sartorial limbo of this fascinating 2000s trend. What Are The Latest Fashion Trends You Should Know?

Ultra consumerism and pop culture legends of the 1990s-2000s were the inspiration behind Y2K. Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Destiny's Child, and Paris Hilton are just a few names that spring to mind alongside screen legend Regina George of Mean Girls. And it is their closets that act as the gateway to the best Y2K looks. Of course, a modern spin on this trend is very necessary, and you can look at the social media of current trendsetters like Saweetie and Zendaya as your very own blueprint.

So let's take a look at a few trends from the 2000s that have made the biggest comeback- (sorry, Taylor!)

1. Low rise jeans

Low rise jeans are the one item millennials prayed would never return, but it is back and here to stay. If you are brave enough to give this trend a shot (more power to you, honestly), then you should opt for a bootleg, baggy or flared cut to throwback to the 00s.

2. Baby tees

Well, what else are you gonna pair your low-rise jeans with? Tiny t-shirts are the way to go! Extra points if your cute tee is emblazoned with classic band logos, rhinestones or 90s inspired cartoons.

3. Baguette handbags

Tiny handbags, also known as pochettes, were all the rage in the 00s. If you believe less is more, a petite baguette bag is a way to go. To match the 00s trend, pick up a purse in a leather croc, vinyl or pastel material.

4. Velour Tracksuits

Ever since their debut in the 70s, velour has become quite the infamous material. Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Nicole Richie wearing their velour jumpsuits from Juicy Couture or Baby Phat is probably the only picture you need to describe Y2K in the 2000s. Choose a subtle monochromatic style to give your tracksuit a modern twist. Bright colours do the trick too.

5. Halternecks

Paris Hilton, the symbol of early 00s style, had two dominant looks: Juicy Couture velour tracksuit paired with Uggs, and cropped halter with body-sculpting low rise jeans. Halternecks have been a staple throughout, but they get the 00s touch when they're found on a plain tank top, in a bandeau shape or on a dress with a bold print.

6. Chunky Platform shoes

This one is perhaps not so bad. We always refer to platforms as the comfortable cousin of pointy heels. Their versatility is incredible, and they can be worn in multiple styles. For example, platform sneakers give that preppy, sporty vibe. And if you want some edginess, just switch to an intimidating pair of Chunky platform boots. Variation? Check.

7. Cargo Pants

Well, these were bound to come back. Once people got over how 'ugly' they apparently were, their practicality started to shine through. After all, why have 2 pockets when you can have 10? We do suggest deviating from the khaki route and opting for bright, bold colours instead. Pair it with a vest top or a short denim jacket, and voila! You've hacked Y2K!

8. Pleated skirts

Pay homage to your inner Mean Girls fangirl by donning a classic pleated skirt. You can, of course, choose bold colours and patterns to give it a modern twist. Pair it with a college sweatshirt,

turtleneck or knitted vest to really personify the 00s look.

9. Kitsch jewellery

Thick neckpieces with huge charms entered the fashion spotlight in the 2000s. So if kitschy, blingy charms on layered necklaces, colourful beaded bracelets or cutesy phone/anklet charms are your thing, now is the time to flaunt them!

10. Faux fur cardigans

This item is a combination of 2 distinct clothing styles from the 00s: cardigans and faux fur trims. It's an absolute statement piece that's pretty easy to pair with jeans, a denim skirt or flared pants. Y2K realism can be achieved with cardigans featuring pastel shades.

11. Big sunglasses

Now sunglasses never really went out of style, but the 2000s were notorious for huge pairs of those sunnies. Flaunted by IT gals like Nicole Richie and Victoria Beckham, huge square and round frames were all the rage. And they are hotter than ever right now!

We do hope that this guide helps you at least get started in decoding Y2K trends. If nothing else, you've got the trusty old halterneck. Use this guide to complete the look. Happy decoding!

