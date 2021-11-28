Yami Gautam married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in June this year and changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar. The stunning actress has turned 33, however, it is her first birthday as the missus. When her pictures from her wedding ceremony had surfaced online, fans were amazed to see how she kept her bridal look simple yet totally regal. This is not the first time that Yami has made heads turn with her avatar in ethnic or modern outfits. Yami Gautam Looks Gorgeous in Red Saree As She Celebrates Her First Karwa Chauth Post Marriage (View Pics).

Even in the past, be it for festivities, film promotions or gatherings, Yami Gautam Dhar’s style file has often been talk of the town. She keeps her look minimal yet classy. Apart from winning hearts onscreen in the films such as Vicky Donor, Sanam Re, Kaabil, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Uri: The Surgical Strike, among others, she has ruled hearts even off screen. On the occasion of Yami’s birthday, let’s take a look at those ethnic and modern outfits donned by the actress that has left an impressive remark in the world of fashion.

Slaying In Red

Indo-Western Combo

Perfect Festive Wear

Simple Yet Chic

Ready To Party?

WOW

Being Desi

Isn’t Yami Gautam Dhar looking absolutely stunning? She’s definitely one of the actresses from whom girls can always take fashion inspiration from. We wish the beauty a very happy and fabulous birthday!

