2022 was a good year when it came to celebrity weddings. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the world finally returned to normalcy and witnessed more than a couple of big, lavish weddings in the tinsel town. Of course, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's nuptials were the biggest talk of the town but besides them, there were other prominent celebrities who decided to take the big leap this year. And while we have already discussed and ranked all the different bridal looks from worst to best, it's time we take note of all the grooms and their styling for their big day.

From RK Jr to Farhan Akhtar, here's a ranking of all the grooms' styling from wow to yawn!

Ali Fazal

We must say, Ali Fazal was probably the most dapper-looking groom of 2022. His choices were simply majestic and needless to say, he carried them with such elan. Fazal too had opted for ivory-coloured sherwani with hues of gold for his special day. With his heavily embroidered sherwani and no major jewellery, the man was a classic example of how to dress right for your big night.

Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, being as subtle with his wardrobe as he usually is, didn't go overboard on his D-day. He colour-coordinated with his wife-to-be and together, the duo picked some stunning shades of ivory for their wedding. His wedding attire was designed by Sabyasachi, and he looked quite royal in his pretty ensemble. The groom was dressed in an embroidered silk sherwani paired with a silk organza safa and a shawl with zari marori embroidery, all designed by Sabyasachi himself.

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar

Umm, we wouldn't say Farhan Akhtar was the worst-dressed but he wasn't the best either! Akhtar and his ladylove, Shibani Dandekar had a rather different, non-traditional wedding. While Shibani chose a red and white sheer, off-shoulder attire with a veil for her look, Farhan simply opted for a classic black tuxedo. There was nothing bad about his choice but it felt underwhelming definitely.

Farhan Akhtar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mohit Raina

TV star, Mohit Raina was among the celebrities who tied the knot in 2022. Mohit sherwani featured a plain white kurta and pyjama with a light golden coloured jacket over it. He further paired it with a matching safa and light green coloured shawl. While he looked regal, his sherwani, not so much.

Mohit Raina (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vikrant Massey

Unlike his peers, Vikrant Massey didn't opt for an ivory-coloured sherwani. He instead chose an all-white look for his special day. His all-white sherwani had huge golden buttons as detailing with a contrasting red pocket square. A sober but boring look, we must say.

Vikrant Massey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While this was our list of all the groom looks of 2022, ranked from good to not-so-good, whose look was your favourite? Think about it and drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

