Jennifer Lopez did it once again! She came and she slayed the red carpet like a pro. The 'Ain't You Mama' singer certainly made heads turn with her scintillating appearance in an ice-blue gown at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar. While slaying comes naturally to the singer and there hasn't ever been a dull moment in her wardrobe so far, this recent one took home the cake for being so chic and elegant all at once. Jennifer's beau, Ben Affleck was by her side but let's not discuss him today. Not now at least. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Lakers-Celtics NBA Game Courtside (Watch Video).

Jennifer picked an ice-blue outfit from the house of Elie Saab for the occasion and needless to say, she looked like a million bucks in it. The sheet outfit didn't have an elaborate train and was further enhanced with a deep, plunging neckline. The Hustlers actress further kept her styling simple when she ditched all the major jewellery and settled for a pair of statement earrings and a clutch to go with. With her hair styled in a stylish ponytail, she completed her look further. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Absolute Couple Goals As They Kiss Each Other at The Last Duel Premiere; Check Out Their Viral Pics Here!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at The Tender Bar Premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Jennifer's outfit definitely gets a big thumbs up from us, what's your take on it? Did you like it equally or was it too subtle and plain for your taste? Drop in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

