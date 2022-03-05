Kristen Stewart's Spencer opened to rave reviews by critics and she was considered as a frontrunner for the Best Actress trophy at Oscars this year. While she continues to enthral her set of fans with her stupendous performances year after year, she's also wooing the fashion critics with her stellar choices and chic appearances. The recent being her attendance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Stewart picked a Chanel couture dress as her outfit for the occasion and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. Oscars Nominations 2022: From Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman to Kristen Stewart; Check Out the Nominees for Best Actress at 94th Academy Awards.

Kristen picked an outfit from Chanel's latest 2022 collection and it was a sheer black dress with some tulle detailing at its waist. The sheer black dress was joined with a tulle skirt at the waistline and this magical combo of sheer and tulle enhanced the outfit's look by ten folds. Kristen further styled her look by picking black heels and ditching any jewellery. Blushed cheeks, nude lips and smoky eyes completed her look further.

Kristen Stewart at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kristen certainly picked a charming outfit for the film festival and with her lean frame, she was able to pull it off gracefully. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you impressed with her choice or it is too dull for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

