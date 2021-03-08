Gauahar Khan is on a roll! From getting married to Zaid Darbar to wooing on-screen with her newest endeavour, Amazon Prime Video's Tandav, Gauahar has also been a fashion delight! She essays the role of Maithili Sharan. A recent round of post wedding festivities saw her stun in a Gopi Vaid kurta set. The rangeela embroidered set featuring gota and applique detailing in a stunning geometric design with hand-painted highlights in pretty colors on grey soft organic cotton. This well fitted, sleeveless short kurta with it's bold zig zag was teamed with a gathered sharara, embroidered in beautiful geometry. A soft, Kota dupatta finished in color and gota striped trim completed the set. Gauhar upped this ethnic chic vibe with delicate earrings, shimmery juttis from Coral Haze, sleek hair, pink lips and delicately lined eyes. Gauahar Khan Shares an Adorable Pre Wedding Video Featuring Fiancé Zaid Darbar One Week Before Their Wedding.

Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tandav is an Indian political thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video, created, directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, in his digital debut, with the script being written by Gaurav Solanki featuring an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea and Anup Soni. The series explores the dark corners of Indian politics, where people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

