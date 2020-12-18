Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took everyone by surprise when they announced their engagement. The two lovebirds are now nearing the day when they finally get hitched. Gauahar who is eagerly looking forward to her big day has been treating her fans with adorable pictures and videos of her and Zaid. Now with only one week left for their nuptials, the actress has shared a cute pre-wedding video where she is seen grooving with the love of her life. Gauahar Khan To Marry Zaid Darbar On December 25, The Bigg Boss 7 Winner Confirms.

The bride-to-be is seen wearing a dual-toned lehenga, while Zaid complemented her in a kurta-pyjama set with a Nehru jacket. . The two can be seen grooving to an English song and look a lot in love. Gauahar added a beautiful caption with the video and reminded everyone that only one week is left to their wedding which is happening on December 25. Zaid dropped a black heart in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar recently announced her wedding date on social media with a couple of beautiful pictures of her and Zaid. She shared that the wedding would be an intimate family affair due to the ongoing pandemic as she shared a colourful note that revealed the wedding date. They also revealed that the location of the wedding will be ITC Maratha in Mumbai. The note read, "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary."

It further stated, "It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony." Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Are Engaged! Bigg Boss 7 Winner Shares The Good News With An Adorable Post.

Gauahar wanted a winter wedding and hence the two decided to get married on Christmas. The couple made the official announcement of their engagement on November 5. The two went for a vacation to Dubai shortly after the engagement as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).