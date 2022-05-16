Janhvi Kapoor is busy being seductive these days. While she has found a new obsession for corset tops, she's paying equal attention to other designs like a sequined gown in this case. Janhvi marked her Bollywood debut in 2018 and she has certainly come a long way ever since. And while she's busy signing some interesting projects to cement her solid career in B-town, she's also taking some baby steps in establishing herself as a fashionista who can never go wrong. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Neha Dhupia, Who Wore this Black Kaftan Better?

Janhvi's stylist, Lakshmi Lehr recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest #ootn. It was a simple but stunning sequined gown from the house of Alexandre Vauthier. The dress was further adorned with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that amplified its look further. The Kapoor girl further ditched all the jewellery and settled for a minimal look to go with her outfit. With nude lips, contoured cheeks, curled eyelashes, slightly smoky eyes and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. Janhvi Kapoor's New Photoshoot for Bridal Asia is The Lookbook Needed By All The Brides-To-Be.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

