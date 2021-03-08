Janhvi Kapoor is on a promotional spree for her next release, Roohi. The horror-comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma as her co-stars. After making headlines for her neon green dress and later for her ravishing Manish Malhotra saree, Janhvi is back to boggling our minds with her casual outfit for the day. Ditching the usual charming dresses, Janhvi picked a stunning corset top with a pair of blue jeans and looked as chic and trendy as ever. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's White Bodycon Dress By Lavish Alice.

Janhvi's off-shoulder corset top and jeans belonged to the house of Lavish Alice. While the outfit was very simple, she certainly oozed enough charm by nailing it to the hilt. The Dhadak girl kept her styling extremely sensuous by pairing it with hoop earrings, bright red lips, wavy hair and subtle makeup. It was one of those outfits where you can't go wrong and the more subtle you keep, the more exquisite it looks! Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor's Green Traditional Suit By Anita Dongre.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi's #ootd definitely scores a 10/10 on our fashion meter 'cos there's simply nothing to hate about it. And while these are our thoughts, what's your take on it? Are you as thrilled as we are or do you think it's too basic to have your attention? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Janhvi Kapoor in Lavish Alice - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is gorgeous No, it is blah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).