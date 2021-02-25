Just while we were wondering if Hina Khan has disappeared from the fashion scenario, she reverts with a rather powerful outing. The fashionista of the small screen who successfully marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival is back with a 'pure' outing. Picking a stunning white outfit, Hina was able to make heads turn while making us ogle at her new clicks. After winning our hearts with her multiple appearances from the recent past, Hina's newest attempt strikes an equal and powerful punch. Fashion Faceoff: Nia Sharma or Hina Khan, Who Looks Hotter in Distressed White Denim Shorts? View Pics.

Hina's white bodycon dress belongs to the house of Lavish Alice. The Hacked actress has paired her outfit with nude pumps and delicate diamond jewellery. With soft blow-dried hair, dewy cheeks, curled eyelashes and nude lips, she was able to keep her look simple and subtle for the occasion. Hina's newest outing is certainly among her best ones and we can't stop gushing about it. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, our verdict is rather loud and clear, what are your thoughts about it? Do you think the actress has nailed her outfit or is it too plain for your taste? Let us know your answers by tweeting them to us @latestly or by simply picking the option from the box below.

Hina Khan in Lavish Alice - Yo or Hell No?

