Shah Rukh Khan is not just a Bollywood actor, but also a global icon. His charisma is magical and there can never be a superstar like him. Over the years, not just fans, even many celebs (Bollywood+Hollywood) have time and again dopped wow words of SRK. Having said that, the latest admirer on the list is Tom Hiddleston when in one of his promotional videos for his film Loki, he associated SRK with India. To which, even Badshah Khan replied to the God of Mischief with kind words. However, not only Tom, many Hollywood stars have admitted being a fan of SRK. Here's the list, check it out. Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Is a Huge Shah Rukh Khan Fan and This Video Proves It All!

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston aka Loki was featured in a video by Disney+Hotstar wherein he mentioned that he is a huge SRK fan when quizzed about India and Bollywood. The story does not end there as in a latest interview with NDTV, he also shared that he has watched SRK's film Devdas. Watch video!

Zayn Malik

Yes, don't be surprised, as even Zayn is a Shah Rukh fan. Earlier in one of his interviews for Elle India in Manhattan, he had talked to the Fashion Editor Rahul Vijay. “He loves Shah Rukh Khan, he’s even made Gigi Hadid watch Devdas, which is one of his favourites,” Vijay had revealed to DNA India. Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Tom Hiddleston Aka Loki for Being His Fan, Promises To Binge-Watch The Marvel Series!

Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar Winner Leonardo DiCaprio who known for his role in Titanic had also admitted his fondness for Shahrukh Khan. The actor was quoted saying, "I am so happy to get a new project with Shahrukh Khan. Starring in a movie with him will make me more popular than I am now!" Tom Hiddleston Visited This Indian City Several Times; Loki Star Says His ‘Akka’ Used to Live There (Watch Video).

Hugh Jackman

In 2011, Jackman referred to Shah Rukh Khan as 'God' in a public event. This happened during the FICCI awards, which had Hollywood and Bollywood celebs in attendance. Hugh was facilitated with the FICCI Frames Excellence International Honour award. While accepting the trophy he threw a playful mood at SRK by calling him, a GOD. Watch!

Kristen Stewart

Back in 2011, even the Twilight actress, Kristen Stewart had praised Shah Rukh and also added that she has watched his film RA.One. "Well, I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan who is an epitome of romance in Bollywood," Stewart said in an e-mail interaction. "I have also seen the promos of his latest movie RA. One which are very impressive and I just loved his look in the movie. I'll definitely watch the movie also. He is truly an inspiration to me," she added.

Well, these are some of the Hollywood personalities who have openly confessed that they indeed are impressed with SRK's acting and are his fans. That is the power of a superstar and Shah Rukh is the right influential example of the same. Stay tuned!

