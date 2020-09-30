After a brief absence from her social media presence, Kylie Jenner is back to winning our hearts with her stunning posts. The makeup mogul who's quite a popular name in the west and probably has the most number of followers on Instagram is a fashionista like the rest of her Kardashian-Jenner clan. Flaunting her curvaceous body is like her ultimate goal and who are we to complain? From jaw-dropping attires to sexy bikinis, Jenner is obsessed about her sartorial collection and her attempts are always awe-inspiring. Yo or Hell No! Cardi B in Fendi for Meeting With Bernie Sanders.

Even as she continues to reap in praises for her new summer sailor collection of Kylie cosmetics, the entrepreneur has enough time to go through her throwback pics and share some of them with her fandom. Kylie's recent upload sees her decked up in an off-shoulder ruched dress for New Year's Eve from 2019. Kylie paired her metallic dress with brown matt lips, curled eyelashes, kohled eyes and well-defined brows. She further accessorised with no jewellery but just a pair of ear studs and hair tied back. It was a perfect styling attempt that allowed her to accentuate her super hot dress. Yo or Hell No: Rihanna Picks a Nanushka Maxi Dress for her Summer Night Outing in Santa Monica.

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are super impressed with her attempt, what's your take on it? Are you equally thrilled about her fashion offering or do you think it's too simple for her taste? Do share with us your thoughts on @latestly or simply vote for your desired option below.

Kylie Jenner's Ruched Dress - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).