Nidhhi Aggerwal is on a roll! With two simultaneous releases, Bhoomi and Eeswaran, she pulled off an enchanting style coupe. A few films old, Niddhi has embarked on a versatile style journey tapping all that's in vogue like ethnic, neo ethnic, casual and opulent vibes. This Bangalore girl, also a Business Management graduate is blessed with a lean athletic frame, long locks and a chiselled jawline. With stylist Nikhita Niranjan helming her affairs, Nidhhi turned to tap on a bright summery style from Mishru. A tie and dye printed yellow white dress was paired off with a hairband by Deepa Gurnani, Maison Valentino studded stilettos, wavy hair and subtle glam of pink lips, delicately lined eyes. A pair of bold gold toned hoops completed her look. Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday Special: Her Style Is Simple, Kinda Girly but With a Bit of an Edge!

Nidhhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhoomi, an action drama film, written and directed by Lakshman features Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles along with Ronit Roy and Sathish in supporting roles. The film is set on the backdrop based on agriculture, streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on 14 January 2021 coinciding with Pongal. Eeswaran is another action drama film written and directed by Suseenthiran featuring Silambarsan, Bharathiraja, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nandita Swetha.

