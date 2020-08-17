Nidhhi Agerwal may be a few films old but the millennial is always up for those amazing head turner moments. Following a debut with Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael, Nidhhi who has ventured into the Telugu and Kannada film industry has embarked on a versatile style journey. She pulls off those ethnic, neo-ethnic, casual, and opulent outfits with equal and enviable allure. A petite beauty, Nidhhi enjoys immense fandom with a steady following of 5.4 million on Instagram. A Business Management graduate, this Bangalore girl is blessed with a lean athletic frame, long locks and a perfectly chiselled face. She sets the mood alight with her non-fussy persona and charm, sparking off those Glam Princess vibes. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent style moments, one for each vibe!

Millennial styles are much sought after, for their sheer effervescence, subtle take on all things modish and minimalism. Nidhhi Agerwal adheres to this style mantra and keeps it simple but significant. Here’s a closer look. South Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Prepares Meals for Migrants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The launch of Sephora in Hyderabad saw Nidhhi go edgy-chic in a sequinned graphic jacket layered over her basic black tank top – fitted denim vibe. Half top knot, large hoops, pink lips completed her look.

A cherry ruffled saree was teamed with a toned strapped blouse featuring contrast floral applique by label Varun Chakkilam. A choker with wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

An all-white pantsuit featuring flared pants, a bralette and a jacket was accessorized with hoops, a wristwatch and sealed with nude pink lips and wavy hair. Nidhhi Agerwal Gives a Befitting Reply to Tom Nichols, a Professor Who Believes Indian Food is Terrible.

A purple one shoulder pantsuit by Iturish was teamed with gold-toned accessories by One Nought One. Perfectly blow-dried hair and subtle glam upped the look.

Redefining bridal goals, Nidhhi flaunted a floral lehenga with white kicks, braid, oxidised silver jewellery and nude glam.

A Masaba Gupta checkered green creation with nude Christian Louboutins .and gold earrings.

A sequinned Manish Malhotra saree was teamed with earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Nidhhi Agerwal Gets Nostalgic As Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu Blockbuster iSmart Shankar Turns a Year Old.

Stirring up a chic storm, Nidhhi Agerwal delights and how! Here’s wishing Hera fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

