The Bollywood divas have been ruling the Instagram game one picture at a time. Even though, we a bit lesser amount of fashionable pictures these days, there is certainly no dearth of throwbacks. The actresses choose to remind their fans that can slay any look sitting right into their homes! The recent one shared by Alaya F is a trendy, casual style outing that might suit any girl-next-door. Alaya F Stuns as the Cover Girl for Brides Today Magazine and Her Picture Will Make You Sing 'Billo Ni Tera Laal Ghaghra'.

The one-film-old star is seen in a super sexy yet simple outfit. She donned a plain gray ribbed tube crop top. This, she paired with hot pair of black leather pants. Her wavy hair with hint of brown tresses tumbles down on one side , styled by Akgun Manisali. He also gave her a glam look with dark eyes and peachy lips. Check out the picture below.

Tanya Ghavri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Jul 8, 2020 at 2:20am PDT

The overall vibe of this look of the Jawaani Jaaneman star, styled by Tanya Ghavri is easy breezy. It can definitely be taken as an inspiration by the girls out there without shelling out much from the pockets. As you can see, no accessories needed for this look but if you already have a tattoos like Alaya, it adds to the look. Is it Yo or Hell No for you?

