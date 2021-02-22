Shweta Tripathi Sharma aka Golu Gupta of Mirzapur is on a promotional spree! Last year saw her reprising her role in Amazon Prime Original's Mirzapur 2. The post release promotions are definitely a hoot as Shweta and her fashion stylist Pooja Sethi are leaving no stone unturned to carve yet another brilliant arsenal. Right from prints, checks, stripes and bold hues, Shweta dripped sass that exemplified her character arc in the web-series. A graduate in Fashion Communication, we love how Shweta translates this know-how well into her off- screen style that is detailed, contemporary and conversant! Giving the homegrown labels a worthy spin even before it became a trend with a rare sense of simplicity with a dash of subtle glam, Shweta has us hooked to her sartorial shenanigans. A recent vibe saw her reign in six yards of contemporary elegance. A peacock feather hued saree worth Rs.11,500 from Udd was paired off with a checkered and collared blouse by Parama. Nude glam, dainty earrings and short wavy hair completed her look. Shweta Tripathi’s Boss Didi Charm Is Dang Sassy, Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Miss It!

Shweta Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mirzapur 2, an action crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video revolves around drugs, guns, murders and lawlessness depicting the putrescence, governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Last year saw Shweta Tripathi in Netflix films, Cargo and Raat Akeli Hai. She was also seen in The Gone Game.

