Surbhi Chandna's recent social media post isn't a new outing but rather an old one. The Naagin actress was among the guests who graced Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar episode in its Diwali special week. The actress wore a stunning ethnic outfit for her appearance, keeping in mind the occasion and needless to say, left us mesmerised. Surbhi's episode was telecasted the previous weekend and for the ones who couldn't catch her then, would know what she wore and how she sizzled. Surbhi Chandna Poses in a Sexy Red Saree and We're Grasping for Breath (View Pics).

Surbhi's colourful lehenga was paired with an embellished halter neck blouse and she further accessorised with a choker necklace and a floral hairband. Silver eyelids, bronzed cheeks and nude lips accentuated her outfit further. Surbhi styling was apt, considering it was a Diwali special episode and we are delighted to see her nail it gracefully. Besides her jaw-dropping appearances on Naagin 5, Surbhi's fashion extravaganza is equally charming outside and her appearance on BB is proof of it. Yo or Hell No? Kareena Kapoor Khan's Black Midi Dress With Printed Jacket by Dhruv Kapoor.

Surbhi Chandna for Gopi Vaid

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

