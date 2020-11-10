Kareena Kapoor Khan is taking her second pregnancy extremely lightly. Well, with lightly we mean her flowy silhouettes and no bodycon dresses. The actress' recent outings are all about being comfortable while flaunting her baby bump in style. Bebo has a newfound fascination for midi dresses and she's ensuring she makes the most of it. While the actress is back to her working schedule, shooting for season 3 of 'What Women Want', Kareena is making a point to have a blast with her fashion wardrobe. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's Polka Dot Dress by Gauri & Nainika.

Kareena's stylist Lakshmi Lehr recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures of mom-to-be's new outing. Bebo picked a simple black midi dress with a printed jacket from the house of Dhruv Kapoor and paired it with transparent heels. With smoky eye makeup, curled eyelashes, nude lips, contoured cheeks and hair tied in a sleek bun, she was able to accentuate her simple look to the fullest. While the styling was a decent attempt, we loved the way she pulled it off. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maternity Styling is on Fleek as She Starts Shooting for the New Season of her Radio Show 'What Women Want' (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dhruv Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena's newest fashion attempt gets a 3/5 from us. While Bebo clearly nailed it with her chutzpah, we expected her stylist to do a slightly more glamorous job. Nonetheless, these are our views but what about yours? Do you think the attempt was worthy of your attention or was it extremely dull for your taste? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dhruv Kapoor - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is gorgeous No, it is dull

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).