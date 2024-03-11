Actress Kiara Advani is ecstatic about winning the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards 2024, especially because she shares the victory with her favourite actress, Rani Mukerji. Kiara expressed her happiness on Instagram, posting a photo of both of them proudly displaying their awards. She thanked the Zee Cine Awards for recognising her performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha and expressed gratitude to her fans for their support. Kiara won the Best Actress Viewers' Choice award for her role as 'Katha,' while Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress Critics' Choice award. Kiara Advani Shares Handwritten Note on Insta As She Completes 9 Years in Bollywood, Thanks Fans for the Support (View Post).

Kiara Advani's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)