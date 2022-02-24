While the world is gearing up to witness Robert Pattinson as the new Batman, we are hella excited to see Zoe Kravitz as the new Catwoman. Last, we remember, we loved Michelle Pfeiffer and then Anne Hathaway as this antihero of the DC universe. Hopefully, Zoe will fall under the same category. But while we reserve our judgement on that, let's take a moment to appreciate the fashion goddess that she is in real life. The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson’s Hallway Fight Scene Has Left Twitterati Stunned and Rightly So! (Watch Video).

After turning some heads during The Batman's promotional tour in Paris, Zoe set the temperature soaring with Saint Laurent's pick for the film's premiere night. The Big Little Lies actress kept it simple but sexy in her scallop-edged halterneck gown by Saint Laurent. It was a classic design that didn't need any modifications whatsoever. The outfit looked chic and she only made it look hotter. Zoe kept the rest of her styling pretty simple by pairing it with black and pearl earrings. If the term hotness ever needed a new definition, Zoe's name can be it! The Batman: Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight and Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman Team Up in This New Promo For Matt Reeves' DC Film! (Watch Video).

Zoe Kravitz at The Batman's London Premiere

Zoe Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Matt Reeves' Batman will take on a different approach to the life of our beloved caped crusader. The movie will highlight his romance with Catwoman while he fights multiple enemies on all fronts. The trailer already made enough noise and needless to say Pattinson's casting as the DC superhero looks perfect. We can't wait to watch it on the big screens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).