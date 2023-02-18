On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri every year, devotees throng the major Jyotirlinga Shiva temples of India to take blessings of Lord Shiva, also known as the ‘The Destroyer of Evil’. Travellers from various parts of the world visit the Jyotirlingas in India. There are 12 Jyotirlingas spread across India and they are the major places of worship of Shiva. The term Jyotirlinga originates in the Sanskrit language, which means 'lingam of light'. Jyotirlingam is a devotional representation of Lord Shiva. In the word Jyotirlinga, 'Jyoti' mean 'radiance' while linga refers to 'sign'. The Shiva Purana mentions 64 original jyotirlinga shrines in India, 12 of which are the most sacred, and they are called the Maha Jyotirlingam (The Great Jyotirlinga.) It is believed that among the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, Somnath Temple in Gujarat is the most significant one. Gujarat's Nageshwar Jyotirlinga is quite popular among devotees.

Take a look at the 12 Jyotirlingas in India:

Somnath Jyotirlinga in Gir, Gujarat

The Somnath Jyotirlinga in Gujarat’s Gir is considered to be the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas. It is located in the Kathiawad region of Saurashtra in Gujarat and is a highly revered pilgrimage site in India. Somnath means 'Lord of the Soma', an epithet of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Moon God himself created this temple. The Somnath Jyotirlinga has been destroyed and rebuilt many times in history.

Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh

The Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam is popularly known as the Kailash of the South among the other 12 Jyotirlingas in India. The temple is located atop Shri Saila Mountain on the banks of River Krishna and consists of deities of Shiva and Bhramaramba or Parvati and is listed as one among the 52 shakti peeths of Sati. The temple has beautiful architecture and sculptures. Lord Shiva who is also known by the name Mallikarjuna is worshipped at the temple.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain is surrounded by dense Mahakal Forest and is located by the banks of the Kshipra River. The temple is very popular among devotees and has immense spiritual significance. The shrine at Mahakaleshwar is believed to be set up by a five-year-old boy named Srikar, who was inspired by the devotion of King Chandrasena of Ujjain. Mahakaleshwar jyotirlinga is also among the seven mukti-sthal in India.

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh

The Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga in Khandwa is located on an island called Shivapuri, on the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh. Omkareshwar translates to ‘Lord of the Om Sound’. As per religious beliefs, during a war between Devas and Danavas, and the devas prayed to Lord Shiva for victory. Pleased by their devotion, Lord Shiva appeared as Omkareshwar and helped the devas to achieve triumph over the evils.

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga in Deoghar, Jharkhand

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple is also known as Vaijnath temple and is located at Deogarh in the Santal Parganas region of Jharkhand. Devotees believe that the sincere worship of this shrine relieves a person from all his worries and miseries, and people attain salvation after death. It is a temple complex consisting of the main temple of Baba Baidyanath, where the jyotirlinga is installed, and 21 other temples.

Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra

The Bhimashankar Temple is located in the Sahyadri region of Pune, Maharashtra. The temple is surrounded by a wildlife sanctuary. The Jyotirlinga is believed to be built by Bheema- Kumbhakarna’s son. During Maha Shivratri, a large number of pilgrims visit this jyotirlinga and seek blessings of the Lord. As it is located in Khed taluka, the temple is also referred to as the Daakini country and also called the Daakini temple.

Ramanathaswamy Jyotirlinga in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu

Ramalingeswarar Jyotirlinga temple is revered as the southernmost of the 12 jyotirlingas of India. It has the Rameśvara (God of Rama) pillar and is also one of the Padal petra stalam of Pndya Naadu mentioned in Tevaram. It is located on the island of Rameshwaram and is popularly known for its architecture and 36 theerthams.

Nageshwar Jyotirlinga in Dwarka, Gujarat

The Nageshwar Jyotirlinga in Dwarka is also known as Nagnath Temple. The shrine is located on the route between Gomati Dwarka and the Bait Dwarka Island on the coast of Saurashtra in Gujarat. It is believed that devotees who worship at this temple become free of all poisons.

Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is located in Kashi in Uttar Pradesh. This temple is believed to be the dearest to Lord Shiva. Many believe that Shiva himself resided here. This temple has been rebuilt several times in history. The temple is also one of the Padal petra stalam of Vada Naadu mentioned in Thevaaram. The temple stands on the western bank of the holy river Ganges and is one of the twelve jyotirlingas. The main deity is known by the name Vishwanath or Vishweshwara, meaning Ruler of the universe.

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nasik, Maharashtra

The Trimbakeshwar Temple is located in Nasik, Maharashtra. It is located near the Brahmagiri mountain from the river Godavari flows. As per Shiva Purana, River Godavari, Gautam Rishi, and all Gods requested Shiva to reside there and hence got its name Trimbakeshwar. Hindus believe that this Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra is the one which fulfils everyone’s desires.

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Aurangabad, Maharashtra

Located in a village called Verul near Aurangabad in Maharashtra, the Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga was built by Ahilyabai Holkar. The Ghrishneshwar temple is located near the famous tourist sites – Ajanta & Ellora caves and is also known by other names like Kusumeswarar, Ghushmeswara, Grushmeswara and Grishneswara. According to Shiv Puran, Grishneshwar is one of the Shiva Jyotirlinga, which is situated in Ellora, less than a kilometre from Ellora Caves in Maharashtra.

Kedarnath Jyotirlinga in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

Kedarnath Jyotirlinga is one of India's holiest pilgrimage sites and is also popular among pilgrims. The temple is located on the Rudra Himalaya Range at the height of 12000 feet and opens only six months a year. As per tradition, people first visit Yamunotri and Gangotri and bring their holy water to offer at Kedarnath. It is believed that two incarnations of Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, decided to reside in Kedarnath in the form of this Jyotirlinga.

These Jyotirlingas are considered different manifestations of Shiva. There are 12 Jyotirlingas in India spread in strategic locations, and Hindu devotees from all across the nation visit each of them on their spiritual journey. So if you too are planning to embark on a spiritual journey, then begin your spiritual journey with these jyotirlingas that are as divine as the presence of the Almighty God itself.

