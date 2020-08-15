Aja Ekadashi 2020: Aja Ekadashi is one of the important Ekadashi for the people of the Hindu community. The occasion of Aja Ekadashi is observed in the month of Bhadrapada. Aja Ekadashi is also popularly called as Ananda Ekadashi by many. Like all other Ekadashis, Aja Ekadashi is also about worshipping Lord Vishnu and his consort Goddess Lakshmi. People observe several rituals on this auspicious day. If you are looking for more information about Aja Ekadashi 2020 – its date, puja muhurat timings, significance and other details, then you have reached the right spot. Aja Ekadashi 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Aja Ekadashi With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

When will the occasion of Aja Ekadashi 2020 be celebrated?

The festive event of Aja Ekadashi is celebrated during the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight of the Moon) in the month of Bhadrapada as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the occasion usually falls in August. Hence, this year, Aja Ekadashi will be observed on August 15, i.e. Saturday. It would fall on the same day as people will celebrate Independence Day.

What are the auspicious puja muhurat timings of Aja Ekadashi 2020?

Aja Ekadashi 2020 Date – August 15, i.e. Saturday

Parana Time – August 16, i.e. Sunday, from 06:20 AM to 08:53 AM

Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment – 01:50 PM

Aja Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Begins – August 14, i.e. Friday, from 02:01 PM

Aja Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Ends – August 15, i.e. Saturday, till 02:20 PM

What are the rituals to be followed on Aja Ekadashi?

Devotees should wake up early and bathe with mud and Seasame seeds at the time of sunrise. It is said the people should light food starting a day before the Ekadashi. On the day of Aja Ekadashi, people are advised to observe fasting throughout the day. Nonetheless, a lot of people observe fasting on a partial basis. A lot of devotees have a fruit-only diet only. People clean their temples, and place some rice and Kalash, besides the idol of Lord Vishnu. They offer fresh flowers, fruits, ghee, and other usual pooja essentials. It is advised to read Vishnu Sahastranam and Bhagavad Geeta to mark this auspicious occasion of Aja Ekadashi.

What is the significance of Aja Ekadashi?

The significance of observing Aja Ekadashi is quite paramount. It is said that Raja Harishchandra had once observed Aja Ekadashi, and in blessings, he got his dead son and kingdom back. The significance of Aja Ekadashi is stated by none other than Lord Krishna to King Yudhishtra in the ‘Brahmavaivarta Purana’. It is believed that people who observe all the rituals of Aja Ekadashi religiously, all their sins are pardoned. They are blessed with a healthy and prosperous life. It is also said that devotees when they die, are taken to Vaikuntha – the abode of God.

