Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha during the Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will fall on Sunday, December 11. On Akhurtha Sankashti, people worship Durga Peetha and Akhurath Maha Ganpati. It is believed that observing a fast on this day will help people seek blessings from Lord Ganpati, and their pain and suffering will be eliminated, and peace can be achieved. As you observe Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Akhurtha Sankashti 2022 Date, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat: Know All About How To Perform Puja, Vrat Rituals and More on This Auspicious Day.

On this day, devotees observe an early morning bath and wear clean clothes. They chant Ganpati mantras and worship him with full devotion in the morning and evening. After the Ganpati Puja, they offer Arghya to the moon. Lord Ganesha is offered flowers and Durva grass on this day. People greet each other on this auspicious day with images of lord Ganpati. Here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with your loved ones as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022.

Many devotees observe a Nirjala fast on this day and avoid drinking even water. Those who are unable to observe a Nirjala fast eat fruits during the day and Sabudana Khichdi after giving Arghya to the moon at night. It is better to avoid oily food on this day and keep the stomach empty for the body to repair or heal and be able to receive divine energy. Wishing everyone a Happy Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

