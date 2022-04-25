Akshaya Tritiya 2022 will be celebrated on May 3 this year by Hindus to bring good luck and prosperity. Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is believed to be extremely auspicious and holy for Hindus and Jains. Akshaya Tritiya falls during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya in Sanskrit means anything that is endless or forever and hence Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Akshaya Tritiya 2022 HD images, Happy Akshaya Tritiya wishes, Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Facebook greetings, Akha Teej GIF messages and Akshaya Tritiya SMS to celebrate the day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. When Is Akshaya Tritiya 2022? Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Muhurat and Significance of Celebrating the Auspicious Day of Akha Teej.

On the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, people prefer to start new work or businesses. As per Hindu mythology, the Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya. Like many times in the past, Akshaya Tritiya this year will also coincide with the Parashurama Jayanti. Lord Parashurama is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The custom of buying gold or silver items is very common in Akshaya Tritiya. There is a belief that buying precious metals bring prosperity and good luck to the family. Apart from people also perform puja and yajna for particular purposes. Charitable works are an important part of the day. Devotees distribute grains, clothes, and other items among the poor to receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic in India, the celebration of Akshaya Tritiya has to be performed indoors. However, you can reach out to your loved ones by sending out Happy Akshaya Tritiya HD Images, Akha Teej quotes, Akshaya Tritiya HD wallpapers and SMS which are available for free download below.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya Blesses You with Opulence and Prosperity. Here’s Hoping Happiness Comes to You. Wishing You a Bright Future in Your Life.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ka Din Hai Bada Hi Pavan, Kyoki Aaj Hai Akshaya Tritiya, Aur Is Din Ke Sath Mata Lakshmi, Aapko Sukh Santi Aur Samrudhhi De, Akshay Tritiya Ki Shubhkaamnayen.

Akshaya Tritiya Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Akshaya Means One That Never Diminishes. May This Day of Akshaya Tritiya Bring You Good Luck, Which Never Diminishes.

Akshaya Tritiya Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Akshay Tritiya Aayi Hai Sang Khushiya Laayi Hai, Sukh Samriddhi Paayi Hai, Prem Ki Bahar Chhayi Hai. Akshay Tritiya Ki Shubhkaamnayen.

Akshaya Tritiya Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya, Light Up for You – The Hopes of Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles!

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022. Do spend this time bonding with your family in high regard and devotion to Lord Vishnu and Lord Parshuram. Share this information about Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2022 with your loved ones and enlighten them about this festive event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).