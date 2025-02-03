February 2025 is here, and we are already in the second month of the year, making it the month of love, filled with fun celebrations like Valentine’s Week and Valentine’s Day 2025. While Valentine’s Day and the days leading up to it are special for couples, February is not only about romantic love—it is also about celebrating yourself, especially if you are single or moving on from heartbreak. This is where the Anti-Valentine’s Week comes in! The fun and lighthearted week comes after Valentine’s Day, and it is a playful celebration for those who are single or are recovering from breakups. The week runs until February 21, with each day focusing on a different theme. So, let’s take a look at what each day of the week celebrates. Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet: From Rose Day To Kiss Day, Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine’s Day To Embrace and Celebrate Love.

Slap Day – February 15, 2025 (Saturday)

The Anti-Valentine’s Week 2025 kicks off with Slap Day, a lighthearted way of joking about ‘slapping’ your past heartbreaks and breakups, symbolising releasing the pain they caused. It is a fun way to let go of the past.

Kick Day – February 16, 2025 (Sunday)

Kick Day is all about getting rid of the negative emotions and baggage left behind by old relationships. It is a chance to ‘kick out’ all the bad memories and move forward in life with a positive and fresh mindset.

Perfume Day – February 17, 2025 (Monday)

Perfume Day is a celebration of self-love. Who says perfumes are only for couples? It does not matter if you are single or not; treat yourself to a beautiful fragrance, wear it proudly, and embrace the confidence that comes with it.

Flirting Day – February 18, 2025 (Tuesday)

After a breakup, it is time to have some fun. Flirting Day is all about enjoying lighthearted moments, chatting with new people, and making new connections. It is a day to have fun and enjoy yourself!

Confession Day – February 19, 2025 (Wednesday)

Confession Day is about expressing your hidden feelings. Did not express yourself during Valentine’s Week? No problem. Whether you want to confess to a crush or share something that has been on your mind, this is the day to be honest and open.

Missing Day – February 20, 2025 (Thursday)

Missing Day is for those who are feeling nostalgic about an ex or a relationship that brought happiness at some point. It is a chance to reflect on those feelings and either express them or seek closure to move on.

Breakup Day – February 21, 2025 (Friday)

The final day of the Anti-Valentine Week is Breakup Day. It symbolises moving on and realising that no matter what happens, life goes on. It is all about accepting the past, learning from it, and moving forward with a positive attitude. Slap Day Funny Memes for Anti-Valentine Week Celebrations: Hilarious Posts, Messages and Photos To Share on First Day of Anti-Love Week.

While Valentine’s Week and Valentine’s Day celebrate love, Anti-Valentine’s Week is a fun and empowering way to turn heartbreak or being single into a time of self-love and laughter. Whether you are single, healing, or just enjoying life, this week is all about celebrating you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).