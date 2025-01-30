Valentine's Day isn't just about February 14—it's an entire week dedicated to expressing affection, kindness, and love. If you’re looking to make the most of this week and celebrate your relationships in the most meaningful way, here’s a breakdown of the 2025 Valentine Week calendar. In this article, we bring you Valentine Week 2025 date sheet with dates of Rose Day, Kiss Day and more till Valentine's Day to celebrate the love week. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Rose Day - February 7, 2025 (Friday)

Valentine Week kicks off with the beautiful gesture of gifting roses. On Rose Day, you can give a single rose or a bouquet, symbolising admiration, love, and friendship. Roses have always been a symbol of romance, and this day sets the perfect tone for the week ahead. Whether it’s red for passionate love, yellow for friendship, or pink for appreciation, pick the color that best expresses your feelings. Marriage Dates in 2025 Hindu Calendar: Know Shubh Vivah Muhurat, Auspicious Wedding Dates, Important Timings and Other Details for the Nuptial Season.

Propose Day - February 8, 2025 (Saturday)

Are you ready to take your relationship to the next level? Propose Day is your chance to confess your love and commitment. This is the day to express your deepest feelings and possibly ask that special someone to be a part of your forever. Whether it’s a grand proposal or a simple heartfelt message, make it memorable!

Chocolate Day - February 9, 2025 (Sunday)

Who doesn’t love chocolate? On Chocolate Day, indulge in sweet treats and share some delectable chocolates with your loved ones. This day is all about sweetness—both literal and metaphorical. Gifting chocolates is a universal way to show love and appreciation, and it’s the perfect way to bring smiles to everyone around you.

Teddy Day - February 10, 2025 (Monday)

Teddy bears are cuddly symbols of affection, and on Teddy Day, you can surprise someone with a soft and huggable gift. Whether it’s a plush bear or any cute stuffed animal, this day is all about warmth, comfort, and reminding people how special they are to you. It’s an adorable way to keep the romance alive!

Promise Day - February 11, 2025 (Tuesday)

A promise is a powerful thing, and Promise Day is the perfect occasion to make heartfelt commitments to your loved ones. Whether it's a vow to always be there for them or a pledge to work towards a shared dream, this day is a chance to strengthen bonds and make sincere promises that will last a lifetime.

Hug Day - February 12, 2025 (Wednesday)

A hug is often the simplest but most comforting way to show love and affection. On Hug Day, give and receive hugs to those you care about. Hugs are a physical manifestation of warmth, comfort, and security, making it the perfect way to show someone just how much they mean to you.

Kiss Day - February 13, 2025 (Thursday)

What better way to seal the week of love than with a kiss? Whether it’s a kiss on the cheek, a sweet kiss on the lips, or a gentle kiss on the forehead, Kiss Day is about sharing that intimate moment with someone special. It’s the day to show affection in the most romantic and tender way.

Valentine’s Day - February 14, 2025 (Friday)

Finally, we reach the grand day of celebration: Valentine’s Day! This is the day to go all out with grand gestures, heartfelt gifts, and personal declarations of love. It’s not just about romantic relationships—Valentine’s Day is also a time to show appreciation for friends and family. Make it special, whether it’s a thoughtful gift, a handwritten letter, or simply spending quality time together.

Valentine Week is a perfect opportunity to express your feelings, whether it’s through small gestures or grand declarations. With each day offering a unique way to share love, this week can help create lasting memories and deepen connections. So, mark your calendars and get ready for a week full of love, joy, and affection—because Valentine Week 2025 promises to be a celebration of all things heartwarming!

