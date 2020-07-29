Anup Jalota’s Best Bhajans: Popularly known as the ‘Bhajan Samraat’, Anup Jalota will be celebrating his 67th birthday this year on July 29, i.e. Wednesday. Anup Jalota has donned many hats of being a musician, actor, and a signer in his illustrious career. He has become a household name in India, and have carved a cult figure when it comes to signing devotional and spiritual songs in the Indian music industry. Very few singers can match the stature of Anup Jalota, who is also known as ‘Ghazal Samraat’ when it comes to singing bhajans.

There are scores of bhajans, devotional songs, prayers, etc. that Anup Jalota has sung over the years. For his impeccable contribution in the field of music, the government awarded him the Padma Shri in 2012. As the ‘Bhajan Samraat’ observes his 67th birthday celebrations on July 29, we at LatestLY bring you a list of the most popular bhajans sung by Anup Jalota.

1. Aisi Lagi Lagan Meera Ho Gayi Magan

"Aisi Lagi Lagan Meera Ho Gayi Magan" is one of the most heard bhajans of all time. Sung by Anup Jalota, this Krishna Bhajan portrays the love and obsession Mira Bai had for Lord Krishna.

2. Jag Mein Sundar Hai Do Naam

The bhajan Jag "Mein Sundar Hai Do Naam" is a melodious bhajan which is sung in praise of Lord Ram. For people who follow Lord Rama, this devotional song is a perfect choice for them.

3. Hanuman Chalisa

How can we keep the most popular Hanuman Chalisa out from this list? Well, if you are looking for a soothing voice to recite/hear the Hanuman Chalisa, then this version in Anup Jalota’s voice should be your pick from the lot.

4. Prabhuji Tum Chandan, Hum Pani

The bhajan "Prabhuji Tum Chandan Hum Pani" is sung in high praise of the God. The lyrics have a deep meaning that tells us how supreme and high power the God is, and we are mere creations of his majestic presence in the Universe.

5. Jaise Suraj Ki Garmi Se

Another famous bhajan that Anup Jalota has also sung is "Jaise Suraj Ki Garmi Se". It is one of the most popular bhajans of all times, so much so that it is even sung as prayers in schools and other educational institutions.

6. Sindhur Lal Chadhayo (Shri Siddhivinayak Aarti) Aarti

Anup Jalota has sung many popular Aartis as well in his career. If you sing "Sindhur Lal Chadhayo" aarti in your daily routine, while praying to God, you might as well want to hear this melodious version.

7. Jai Ambe Gauri Aarti

One simply cannot miss out on this tuneful Aarti sung by Anup Jalota in high praise of Goddess Ambe Gauri. Also, it is one of the most popular tracks that is heard during the festive season of Navratri.

8. Hum Bhole Hai, Tum Bholenaath

If you are someone who follows Lord Shiva religiously, then you should not miss out this bhajan, "Hum Bhole Hai, Tum Bholenaath", sung by Anup Jalota. This Shiv Bhajan will surely make feel at peace with its soulful lyrics and devotional vibes.

9. Hare Krishna, Hare Rama

Most of us have sung this beautiful bhajan, "Hare Krishna, Hare Rama"¸in our childhood if raised in a Hindu household. Perhaps, the only bhajan we used to sing properly. Hear this beautiful bhajan, sung in praise of Lord Krishna and Lord Ram, and transpire in a world of peace, calm, and spirituality.

From being a chorus singer at the All India Radio to being called as the ‘Bhajan Samraat’, Anup Jalota has come a long way in his illustrious career. Anup has sung hundreds of Bhajans over the years and is still going strong. As the decorated singer, musician, and actor celebrates his 67th birthday this year, we at LatestLY, wish him all the love and a very ‘Happy Birthday’.

