APJ Abdul Kalam Images and Wallpapers: It is the 89th birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam this year on October 15, i.e. Thursday. Born as Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam in 1931, he is widely regarded as the ‘Missile Man of India’. The former President of India is one of the most loved persons to have ever lived at Rashtrapati Bhavan. A lot of people celebrate his birth anniversary amidst grandeur festivities, while some pay tributes of highest honour. You can too pay homage to the ‘People’s President’, by sharing his images and wallpapers with your loved ones.

APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo Credits: PTI)

File image of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist by profession. Later on, he authored several books, of which the ‘Wings of Fire’, and ‘India 2020’ are the most prominent ones. Unfortunately, APJ Abdul Kalam died of a severe and sudden cardiac arrest in 2015. Nonetheless, he left behind an unmatched legacy, and benchmarks which will not be easy to overcome.

We at LatestLY, wish his kind soul rests in peace, and thank him enough for his contribution in India’s growth across decades. It will be a fitting tribute to the gentleman when you share these amazing and popular APJ Abdul Kalam images and wallpapers with your loved ones on this day.

