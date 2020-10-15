World Students' Day is observed on October 15, the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Dr Kalam served as the 11th President of India. A noble soul and a great teacher, he loved his students dearly. This is why the United Nations declared Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth date as World Students' Day. The first World Students’ Day was celebrated in 2010. As we celebrate World Students' Day 2020, we bring to you messages and wishes to send on the day. It also includes World Students' Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. World Students' Day 2020: From 'Ratta Maar' to 'Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi', Songs That Pupils Will Relate to on APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary.

Student activists and organises often celebrate World Students' Day with special programs as well as motivational talks. People share greetings, images, quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, messages and wishes on the day. Students also share Happy World Students' Day 2020 wishes and messages in English and other languages. You can also share World Students' Day WhatsApp stickers, Facebook status, SMS and quotes with each other. You can send these with students and motivate them to aim higher in life. World Students' Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, SMS and Messages to Send Students.

