April Fools’ Day is observed every year on April 1. This is a day when people worldwide play pranks on their friends and family through practical jokes and hoaxes. April Fools’ Day originated in 1582, as France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as the Council of Trent called for in 1563. In Julian Calendar, the New Year began on April 1 with the spring equinox. People who failed to realize that start of the New Year has shifted to January 1 and continued to celebrate during the last month of March were known as April fools. As you celebrate April Fools’ Day 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Facebook Quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and SMS to Become Part of This Fun Day

April Fools’ Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. People look out for ways over the internet to fool their friends and loved ones and celebrate the day with them. The event is not a public holiday in any country except Odesa in Ukraine, where this day is an official city holiday. People play harmless pranks with their near and dear ones and observe the day in a joyful mood. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy April Fools' Day Wishes

Happy April Fools' Day (File Image)

Happy April Fools' Day GIF Greetings

Happy April Fools' Day GIF Images

April Fools’ Day 2023 Greetings

Happy April Fools' Day Messages

Happy April Fools' Day (File Image)

The Internet is flooded with ideas to play fun and harmless pranks you can try on your loved ones to celebrate April Fools’ Day. People are excited as they play little jokes with their near and dear ones and wish them April Fools’ Day. Wishing everyone a Happy April Fools’ day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2023 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).