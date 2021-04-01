April Fools' Day is celebrated every year on April 1 to send out jokes or play hoaxes or doing a prank. Jokesters often celebrate their actions by shouting "April Fools!" at the recipient. This event is not a public holiday in any country except Odessa in Ukraine, where the first of April is an official city holiday. On April Fools' Day, the custom of setting aside a day for playing harmless pranks upon one's neighbour has been relatively common in the world historically. Meanwhile, we bring you April Fools' Day 2021 HD images, wishes, Facebook quotes, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings and SMS to become part of this prankster event.

The origin of April Fools’ Day celebration dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as called for by the Council of Trent in 1563. In the Julian Calendar, as in the Hindu calendar, the new year began with the spring equinox around April 1. People who failed to realize that the start of the new year had moved to January 1 and continued to celebrate it during the last week of March through April 1 became the butt of jokes and hoaxes and were called “April fools.” Even big corporate giants and industries participate in celebration of April Fools' Day. In 1998, after Burger King advertised a “Left-Handed Whopper,” scores of clueless customers requested the fake sandwich. April Fool's Day 2021 Date and Significance: Know History of The Day And Why It is Celebrated on April 1 Every Year.

On April Fools' Day 2021, you could sit back home and plan out harmless pranks for your friends and relatives.

