Army Day is the annual celebration of the Indian Army and all that they do. Army Day 2022 will be celebrated on January 15 and is sure to be a significant celebration for the nation. The Indian Army is known to play a key role in shaping the country the way it is and ensuring that everyone is safe and protected. As we prepare to celebrate Army Day, here is the significance of Army Day 2022, the origin of Army Day celebrations and more. Here Are Interesting Facts About the Indian Army.

When is Army Day 2022

Army Day will be celebrated on January 15, 2022. Every year, this day is celebrated as Army Day as it marks the day that the Indian Army got its first Commander-in-Chief post-independence.

Significance of Army Day

Army Day marks the day that Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa (then a Lieutenant General) took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949.

How is Army Day Celebrated?

Army Day celebrations are observed across the country every year. However, the main celebration is the Army Day Parade conducted at Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment. The Army Day also marks the annual ceremony where the Gallantry awards and Sena medals are awarded. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Army Day 2022!

